China Rejects New US Sanctions on Iran

China has strongly condemned the United States’ plan to impose wider economic sanctions on Iran and countries that continue trading with Tehran, warning that it will take “all necessary measures” to defend its interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian described the proposed restrictions as “illegal unilateral sanctions”. He said China’s economic cooperation with Iran had always followed international law and should not be disrupted by Washington.

The warning came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced what he called the country’s largest-ever financial campaign against Iran. He said banks, companies and governments that continued dealing with Tehran could face isolation from the US financial system, as reported by BBC News.

Although Bessent did not name specific countries, he said President Donald Trump would contact world leaders and ask them to end their relations with the Iranian government. Asked about Chinese banks, the Treasury secretary said that no institution was beyond the reach of US sanctions.

China is Iran’s biggest oil customer, and around 90% of Iran’s oil exports reportedly go to the Chinese market. Analysts, however, doubt whether the new measures will significantly reduce Iran’s energy income. David Oxley of Capital Economics said the sanctions could have only a limited short-term effect because China had rejected similar US restrictions in the past.

The announcement comes before planned talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month. Washington may be cautious about provoking Beijing, which controls much of the world’s supply of rare earths and other minerals essential for modern technology. China has previously used export controls on rare earths during trade disputes with the US.

Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Tehran was prepared for the new pressure and had a two-year plan to manage its effects. He claimed the sanctions would become “another defeat” for the United States.

The measures, named “Operation Economic Outcast” by Washington, target nearly 60 people, companies and vessels accused of helping Iran evade sanctions and sell oil.

Experts warn that economic pressure alone may not force Tehran to change course. Iran’s neighbours, including Pakistan, Turkey and Iraq, may also find it difficult to cut their ties with the country despite pressure from Washington.