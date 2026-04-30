Austria Rises Three Spots in Press Freedom Index as World Hits Record Low

Austria Improves in Press Freedom Ranking While the World Reaches a Historic Low

Austria has made modest progress in global press freedom, climbing three places in the latest World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), according to Kurier. The country now ranks 19th out of 180 nations, with a score of 79.43 out of 100, a small but meaningful improvement from last year.

At the top of the ranking are Norway, the Netherlands, and Estonia, while Eritrea, North Korea, and China remain at the bottom. Across the world, however, the picture is worrying. RSF says press freedom is “difficult” or “very serious” in more than half of all countries. Only seven nations earn a “good” rating, and together they represent less than one percent of the global population.

Austria sits among 36 countries where press freedom is considered “satisfactory,” alongside nations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and France. Still, the global trend is heading in the wrong direction. This year’s index records the lowest overall score in its 25 year history.

“The current world situation reminds us daily that democracy and press freedom face enormous threats,” said Martin Wassermair of RSF Austria. His warning comes as violence against journalists continues to rise. Last year, 67 media workers were killed because of their work, including many in the Gaza Strip. Since October 2023, more than 220 journalists and media staff have died there. Israel ranks 116th in the index.

Beyond physical danger, journalists face legal pressure, imprisonment, and financial struggles. In some countries, political leaders have also increased attacks on the media. The United States, for example, has dropped to 64th place and is now rated “problematic.”

In Austria, the situation shows both strength and concern. The country scores highest in journalist safety and has improved its legal framework, helped by the new Freedom of Information Act, which makes government data more accessible. There are also early steps to limit political influence over the media.

Yet challenges remain. Media organizations continue to face financial pressure, raising concerns about long-term stability.

Austria’s rise in the ranking offers a note of cautious optimism but in a world where press freedom is increasingly under strain, it remains a fragile gain.