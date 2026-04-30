Israel Strikes killed 28 in Lebanon as Economic and Political Tensions Mount

Violence across the Middle East continues to intensify, with new air strikes, political pressure, and rising economic fears shaping an increasingly fragile moment in the region, according to Al Jazeera News.

In southern Lebanon, at least 28 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes, according to the country’s National News Agency. The attacks come amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have repeatedly threatened to spill into a wider conflict.

Earlier, a Hezbollah drone strike reportedly injured 12 Israeli soldiers in the northern town of Shomera, highlighting the growing risks on both sides of the border.

At the same time, the fallout from the conflict is being felt far beyond the battlefield. In Washington, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing tough questioning from Senate Democrats over the administration’s handling of the Iran war, reflecting deep political divisions at home.

Meanwhile, global markets are reacting sharply to the rising tensions. The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for the world’s oil supply, has pushed prices above $120 per barrel. In the United States, petrol prices have climbed to their highest level in four years, adding pressure on households and businesses.

In a separate development, Israel has decided to send detained activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to Greece, after intercepting their vessels near the island of Crete. The move follows international concern over the operation in international waters.

Despite the tensions, there are also signs of normal life continuing in unexpected ways. FIFA has confirmed that Iran will take part in this year’s World Cup, with matches set to be played in the United States.

Taken together, the latest developments paint a picture of a region on edge where military clashes, political disputes, and economic shocks are becoming increasingly intertwined.