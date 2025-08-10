Long Waits, High Costs: Vienna’s Public Gynecology Shortage Deepens

Vienna’s Public Gynecology in Crisis: Shortages, Long Waits, Rising Costs



In Vienna, the search for a gynecologist who accepts public insurance has become a test of patience—and persistence. A chronic shortage of contracted specialists is pushing wait times higher, straining the system, and sending more women toward costly private care, reported by ORF News.

As of July, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) lists only 86 staffed public gynecology positions. Sixteen more remain vacant or are still in recruitment. The number of available posts, say medical leaders, has not kept pace with Vienna’s rapid population growth.

“It’s a structural problem,” says Georg Braune, head of obstetrics and gynecology at the Vienna Medical Association. “The city simply doesn’t have enough contracted doctors to meet demand.”

The disparity is stark: Vienna counts more than 380 gynecological practices, yet only a quarter accept public insurance—and some of those are partially unstaffed. A 2023 survey found average wait times for public appointments have quadrupled over the past decade, from eight days to 32. Roughly 30 percent of practices are closed to new patients altogether.

The closures are driven in part by economics. Gynecology is among the lowest-compensated specialties in Vienna, prompting some doctors to retire early or shift to private practice. “In my office, waiting several weeks for an appointment is normal,” says Dr. Myriam Stolz.

The impact reaches far beyond inconvenience. Delays can mean missed opportunities for early detection of cervical cancer, breast cancer, and other conditions. For vulnerable groups—those without the means to pay privately—the consequences can be life-altering.

Health advocates warn that without urgent reform, Vienna risks turning routine women’s health care into a privilege rather than a right.