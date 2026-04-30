Iran Vows to Defend Nuclear, Missile Programs as “National Assets”

Iran’s Supreme Leader has declared that the country’s nuclear and missile programs are “national assets” that must be protected, placing them at the heart of Iran’s identity, security, and future, according to Tasnim News Agency.

In a message marking National Persian Gulf Day, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iranians, both inside and outside the country, view scientific and technological achievements, from biotechnology to missile systems, as part of the nation’s core strength. He stressed that these capabilities would be defended just as firmly as Iran’s borders.

His remarks come at a time of rising regional tension and ongoing disputes over Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions.

Khamenei also highlighted the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf, describing it as more than just a body of water. He called it a defining element of Iran’s history and a vital route for global trade, especially through the Strait of Hormuz; one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

At the same time, he accused foreign powers, particularly the United States, of destabilizing the region. He argued that the presence of US forces has been a major source of insecurity and claimed that recent events have exposed the limits of American influence.

Looking ahead, the Iranian leader said the future of the Persian Gulf should belong to the countries of the region, without outside interference. He expressed confidence that regional nations could ensure stability and prosperity on their own.

Khamenei also pointed to what he described as growing unity and awareness among Iranians, saying the public remains committed to resisting foreign pressure and defending national interests.

His message reflects Iran’s long-standing position: that control over its military capabilities and strategic waterways is non-negotiable. It also signals that Tehran is unlikely to compromise on key issues such as missile development and nuclear progress, despite international pressure.

As tensions continue to shape the region, Iran’s leadership is framing its technological advances not just as tools of defense, but as symbols of sovereignty and national pride.