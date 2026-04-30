Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla Near Crete, Dozens Detained

srael Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla as Activists Allege “Kidnapping” at Sea

A flotilla of pro-Palestinian activists sailing toward Gaza has been intercepted by Israeli forces in waters near the Greek island of Crete, sparking sharp international reactions and renewed debate over Israel’s blockade, according to Dawn News.

Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla say at least 211 activists were detained during the operation, which they describe as a “kidnapping” in international waters. Israel, however, has reported a lower figure of 175 detainees. Among those on board were activists from dozens of countries, including French and Italian nationals, as well as a Paris city councillor.

The flotilla, made up of more than 50 boats, had set sail from ports in France, Spain, and Italy in recent weeks. Its mission was to deliver aid to Gaza and challenge the long-standing Israeli blockade.

According to organisers, Israeli naval forces surrounded and boarded several vessels early Thursday morning, more than 1,000 kilometres from Gaza. Activists reported being approached by armed speedboats, with lasers and weapons pointed at them, while communications systems were disrupted. At least 22 boats were boarded, and contact was lost with several others.

A Greek coastguard patrol responded to distress signals but later said no assistance was requested.

Some boats remain at sea, now closer to Greek territorial waters. Meanwhile, governments have begun reacting. Italy has called for the immediate release of its citizens, while other countries are still gathering information about their nationals.

Israel has not publicly detailed the full operation but maintains strict control over access to Gaza, citing security concerns. The blockade, in place for years and tightened since the war began in October 2023, has been widely criticised by the United Nations and aid groups, who warn of severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

At the same time, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused Israel of restricting access to water in Gaza. In a recent report, the group said water shortages are worsening due to blocked supplies and limited access for aid teams. It warned that the situation threatens public health and basic human dignity.

The flotilla incident adds another layer of tension to an already fragile situation, raising questions about international law, humanitarian access, and the risks faced by those trying to challenge the blockade at sea.