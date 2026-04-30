UN Official Slams Israel Over Gaza Flotilla Seizure

A senior United Nations official has sharply criticized Israel after its navy intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla in international waters, calling the action “apartheid without borders”, according to Anadolu.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, expressed alarm over the operation, which took place near the Greek island of Crete. Writing on social media, she questioned how such an interception could happen so close to European waters, warning that it should “send shock waves across Europe.”

The incident unfolded late Wednesday as a convoy of boats, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, attempted to sail toward Gaza. The flotilla was carrying humanitarian aid and included activists from several countries who hoped to challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade of the territory.

Organisers say Israeli naval forces surrounded the vessels in international waters, disrupted their communications, and seized at least 21 boats. According to the group, 17 other vessels managed to escape and later entered Greek waters.

The flotilla is part of a wider effort to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to push for the opening of a sea corridor for aid. Around 100 boats and nearly 1,000 activists were believed to be involved in the broader mission.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, citing security concerns. However, the restrictions have been widely criticised by international organisations, which warn of severe humanitarian consequences. After months of conflict, large parts of Gaza have been destroyed, leaving roughly 1.5 million people without homes.

The latest interception has added to growing international concern over access to Gaza and the risks faced by aid missions. It also raises fresh legal and political questions about military actions in international waters

As tensions continue to rise, the flotilla incident highlights the deep divisions surrounding the blockade and the increasingly urgent calls for humanitarian access to those trapped inside Gaza.