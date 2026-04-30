Moscow Boasts Hundreds of Thousands of New Contract Soldiers



MOSCOW – Russia continues to draw large numbers of men into its armed forces through paid contracts, even as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, according to ORF News. According to Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, about 450,000 people signed military contracts in 2024. In 2025, the figure stood at roughly 422,000 – a modest decline but still a substantial number.

So far in 2026, Russian officials report that more than 80,000 individuals have already committed to service under contract. These recruits join amid an aggressive recruitment drive that relies heavily on generous financial incentives rather than forced mobilization.

To attract volunteers, the Russian government and regional authorities offer large one-time signing bonuses, often worth tens of thousands of dollars when combined with federal payments. In some wealthier regions, total upfront bonuses can reach the equivalent of 40,000 to 50,000 euros or more – sums that far exceed average annual salaries in many parts of the country. Recruits also receive monthly salaries, social benefits, and other perks designed to make military service financially appealing, especially for those from poorer areas.

This strategy allows Moscow to expand its forces and replace battlefield losses without resorting to another unpopular nationwide draft like the one in 2022. President Vladimir Putin has set ambitious targets for growing the professional army, with plans to recruit hundreds of thousands more contract soldiers in 2026.

Critics and independent analysts note that behind the official success stories lie economic pressures, aggressive regional quotas, and advertising campaigns that sometimes target students and workers. While many sign up willingly for the money, questions remain about long-term sustainability as the human and financial costs of the war continue to mount.

Still, Russian leaders present the steady flow of new contract soldiers as evidence of strong public support and effective policy. With bonuses rising again in several regions after temporary cuts, the Kremlin appears determined to keep the recruitment pipeline open through financial motivation.

As the conflict grinds on, these paid volunteers form the backbone of Russia’s ongoing military effort in Ukraine.