SEATTLE: Boarding a flight is usually a quiet ritual of tickets, tired travelers and last-minute texts. On Nov. 21, that calm broke at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where masked federal agents seized two people on a jet bridge. Video of the scene spread rapidly online, reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later confirmed the arrests. It said it was carrying out a targeted operation to detain Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national accused of overstaying his visa. A second person, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, also a Mexican national accused of a visa overstay, was arrested too. ICE alleges she threw hot coffee at an agent and says she will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson did not mince words. He called the agency “completely and totally out of control” and said he was outraged by masked agents who do not identify themselves and drag people off jetways. At a news conference, he said the agents may have broken a state law limiting face coverings for law enforcement, and he promised to find out how they reached the jet bridge.

Others voiced unease as well. Alaska Airlines, whose flight the pair tried to board, said it was “concerned” by the action. It added that it follows the law but does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement. The Port of Seattle, which runs the airport, said it was outraged.

The arrests come at a tense moment. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has pushed forward despite voters’ rebuke in this month’s midterms. Trump also named Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policy, as his new chief of staff. Miller drew widespread criticism after immigration agents fatally shot two protesters in Minneapolis in January, deaths that set off mass demonstrations.

For many Americans, the Seattle scene raises an uneasy question: how far should enforcement reach into the ordinary places where people simply expect to travel in peace?