On Sunday morning, as Austria settled into its weekend routines, the head of the country’s largest health insurer stepped into the television spotlight with a message that was part reassurance, part warning. Andreas Huss, chairman of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), told ORF’s “Pressestunde” that the fees charged by private doctors have grown too large to ignore. “This is a huge problem, and it must be tackled,” he said, arguing for a ceiling on what such practitioners may charge. At present, he admitted, nobody has the power to enforce one, because prices are entirely free, reported by Kurier.

Yet Huss was careful not to paint the whole system in dark colours. Austria, he insisted, does not suffer from two-class medicine but from “two-class waiting times,” a phrase that captured the frustration of many patients who queue while others pay to skip ahead. The quality of care, he said, remains outstanding. Waiting is the true sore spot.

He traced the rising cost of healthcare partly to the pandemic, which left people visiting doctors more often than before. In hospitals, pricier medicines and staff costs have done the rest. He also took aim at doctors’ salaries, claiming that some provinces push pay upward and set off a spiral, and he called for a uniform employment law and clear rules on side jobs.

Huss warmly welcomed plans to let pharmacies give vaccinations, calling it no “rocket science” and noting that it already happens across the world. He rejected employers’ proposals for patient co-payments at the doctor’s office, saying they would hurt only low earners.

The Social Democrat also turned a critical eye on his own party. Squabbles over leadership, he said, “pain me very much,” and he wished his comrades would argue “in the living room rather than on the balcony.” He also signalled internal debate over a proposal, backed by Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig and Styria’s Max Lercher, to redirect part of pensioners’ higher health contributions to the provinces.

The opposition was quick to respond. The Freedom Party’s Gerhard Kaniak called the remarks proof of “systemic failure,” while Ralph Schallmeiner of the Greens said that needing a credit card for a specialist appointment is, by definition, two-class medicine.