Austria Court Hands 14-Year Term to Inmate for Savage Prison Attack

GRAZ, Austria – A 27 year old prisoner already serving life for murder was sentenced Tuesday to an additional 14 years behind bars for attempting to kill a fellow inmate in Graz’s Karlau prison, according to ORF.

The Upper Styrian man, convicted in 2024 of murdering his mother’s partner, struck again just two months later. Prosecutors say he deliberately crafted a makeshift blade from a razor, fashioning it into a razor-sharp cutting tool similar to a box cutter. In a calculated act to reassert dominance after enduring humiliation from other prisoners, he attacked his cellmate, inflicting several deep slashes, fortunately none life threatening.

Under heavy security, the defendant was brought into court flanked by four justice officers. His hands were secured in front with waist-fixed handcuffs, and leg irons restricted his movement; a precaution the court described as necessary to protect everyone present, including the accused himself.

On the stand, the 27 year old admitted the assault but denied any intent to kill. “I wanted to cut his face and mark him permanently,” he stated coldly, explaining the attack as a way to leave a visible scar. Moments later his composure shattered; he unleashed a torrent of abuse at the presiding judge, forcing security to remove him from the courtroom.

A court-appointed psychiatrist painted a grim portrait, diagnosing severe antisocial personality disorder. The expert testified that the defendant shows no remorse, no empathy, is “extremely difficult to treat,” and remains highly dangerous to others.

After deliberating, the jury unanimously found him guilty of attempted murder. The sentence, 14 years’ imprisonment plus mandatory committal to a forensic therapeutic centre, was handed down immediately. The verdict is not yet final and may be appealed.

The case underlines persistent challenges in Austria’s prison system when managing inmates with extreme violent tendencies and profound personality disorders.