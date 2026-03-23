Italian Voters Reject Judicial Reform, Meloni Concedes Defeat

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged a political setback on Monday after Italians voted against her government’s proposed judicial reform, a move widely viewed as an early test of her leadership and public trust, according to Euro News.

“The Italians have decided, and we respect this decision,” Meloni said in a statement on X, pledging to continue her work “with seriousness and determination” despite the loss.

Preliminary results showed about 55% of voters rejecting the reform and 45% supporting it, with turnout close to 59%. The proposal sought to overhaul Italy’s judiciary by separating the career paths of judges and prosecutors, splitting the Superior Council of the Magistracy into two bodies, and creating a new Disciplinary Court.

Italy currently operates a unified judicial system where judges and prosecutors share the same training and can move between roles throughout their careers. Meloni’s government argued that reform was needed to modernize the justice system and ensure fair oversight, but critics warned it would undermine judicial independence and centralize power in the hands of politicians.

The reform had passed through Parliament in October 2025 but failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to become law without a referendum. Because it was a confirmatory vote, the changes could only take effect if the public voted “yes.”

Opposition figures celebrated the result as a victory for democracy. Nicola Fratoianni of the Green Left Alliance said the outcome prevented the government from “overturning the guarantees of justice.” Meanwhile, Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, urged Meloni to “listen to the people,” recalling his own 2016 resignation after losing a similar referendum.

While Meloni has made clear she will not step down, the vote marks her most significant political defeat since taking office in 2022. The result, analysts say, may temper her ambitious plans for constitutional change but also test how resilient her government truly is.