ran Warns of ‘New Surprises’ as Tensions with U.S. Escalate

Iran has hinted that it is preparing “new surprises” in the coming days as tensions with the United States and Israel deepen, a senior Iranian military source told the Tasnim news agency on Monday.

“Iran has planned new surprises for the coming days of the ongoing war, the implementation of which could bring very big results,” the source said, without giving details. His comments suggested Tehran is ready to escalate its response amid what it views as growing U.S. pressure.

The source claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump has seen his military plans fail and is now struggling to find a way out of what he called a “deadlock.” “That’s why he has dragged the war from his runaway ships into social networks,” he added, referring to recent U.S.-Iran naval tensions.

According to the source, the American president is facing “a serious shortage” of effective military options. “Trump knows that his offensive and defensive ammunition is in poor condition,” he said. “He has no hope of winning militarily or reopening the Strait of Hormuz through force.”

The official added that, with limited military tools left, Trump has turned to speech and social media as weapons, what he described as “firing words instead of bullets.”

“Iran’s surprises will make the outcome of the war clearer than ever,” the source vowed. “They will show the real balance of power.”

In a pointed conclusion, the military figure mocked the U.S. president: “Trump should take his eyes off his phone for a while. From now on, he should watch the sky, the stock market, and the price of oil instead.”

The remarks, though impossible to verify, signal Iran’s growing confidence and hint that the next stage of conflict could unfold not just in words, but in action.