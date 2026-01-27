Slovak PM Fico Urges Rejection of Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative

Slovakia finds itself at a diplomatic crossroads as Prime Minister Robert Fico publicly recommended Tuesday that his nation decline an invitation to join US President Donald Trump’s newly proposed Board of Peace, a controversial initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts outside traditional international frameworks, according to Reuters.

The Slovak government is scheduled to deliberate on the invitation during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, but Fico has already made his position clear. Speaking at a news conference, the prime minister expressed concern about establishing what he described as “parallel structures” to the United Nations, the world’s primary multilateral institution for maintaining international peace and security.

“I think that Slovakia should reject this invitation with great gratitude and that we should not pursue it further,” Fico stated diplomatically, carefully balancing respect for the American proposal with his nation’s commitment to existing international order.

Trump’s Board of Peace represents an ambitious attempt to create an alternative mechanism for conflict resolution, bypassing the often-gridlocked UN Security Council. The American president has personally urged world leaders to join the initiative, pitching it as a more agile and effective approach to addressing wars and disputes that have paralyzed traditional diplomatic channels.

However, the proposal has met with widespread skepticism across Western capitals. Many European heads of government have expressed reluctance to participate, viewing the initiative as potentially undermining established international institutions rather than complementing them. Critics worry that fragmenting global governance into competing structures could weaken, rather than strengthen, humanity’s capacity to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Fico’s anticipated rejection reflects broader European concerns about maintaining the integrity of the post-World War II international order, even as frustration grows over the UN’s effectiveness in addressing contemporary crises. His careful phrasing rejecting “with great gratitude” suggests Slovakia wishes to maintain positive relations with Washington while defending multilateral principles.

The Slovak cabinet’s Wednesday decision will signal whether the small Central European nation prioritizes its Atlantic partnership or its commitment to traditional international institutions, a choice facing governments worldwide as Trump reshapes America’s approach to global diplomacy.