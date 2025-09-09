Vienna Delays Tourist Tax Hike, Scales Back Increase

Vienna, Austria — After weeks of criticism from hoteliers and the tourism sector, the city of Vienna has agreed to soften and delay a planned increase in its lodging tax, known locally as the Ortstaxe, reported by Die Presse.

City leaders had originally announced that the tax would jump sharply to 8.5 percent on December 1. That proposal drew swift backlash from tourism operators, who warned that a sudden hike could burden visitors and jeopardize Vienna’s competitiveness as one of Europe’s most-visited capitals.

On Tuesday afternoon, Finance Councilor Barbara Novak (SPÖ) struck a compromise with industry representatives: the increase will not only be pushed back but introduced in gradual steps.

Beginning July 1, 2026, the rate will rise from its current 3.2 percent to 5 percent. A second stage follows a year later, in July 2027, when the tax climbs to 8 percent.

City officials stressed that the measure remains essential to securing revenue for sustainability initiatives, particularly projects designed to mitigate the environmental footprint of Vienna’s steadily growing visitor numbers. But the phased approach, they argued, balances fiscal needs with the realities of the tourism industry.

Vienna, which hosts more than 17 million overnight stays annually, relies heavily on cultural tourism and hospitality. Industry leaders had lobbied for a more measured approach, fearing that a sharp jump in taxes could discourage both leisure and business travelers.

For now, the compromise buys the city time to build consensus — and reassures hoteliers that they will not be forced to adjust overnight. Still, the debate over how to finance Vienna’s tourism infrastructure, without driving away the very visitors who sustain it, is far from over.