Police Tighten Vienna Transport Controls Amid Migration Crackdown

Travellers in Vienna’s subways and train stations are now met with a new level of police presence. Random ID checks, passport scans, and questioning have become part of the city’s daily rhythm part of Austria’s tightened plan to reduce illegal migration, according To Heute.

At Vienna’s busy Meidling station, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of the ÖVP personally showed how the new inspections work. In the middle of the morning rush, dozens of officers fanned through the station, checking documents, speaking to commuters, and verifying residence permits. “We’re staying on it,” Karner said, underscoring that the government intends to sustain the pressure.

More than 35 police officers were deployed in Meidling alone. By the end of the day, authorities had carried out around 150 identity checks and search inquiries, detaining two individuals. Similar operations known as “planquadrat” controls, will now take place regularly, according to the Interior Ministry. Vienna has already seen sixteen of these coordinated actions this year.

After inspecting Meidling, Karner joined the U6 line himself, riding to Westbahnhof where officers were also carrying out checks. Public transport hubs, he explained, are central to the new security strategy, both as places to prevent offenses and to demonstrate visible police presence.

“The goal is clear: more checks, more pressure, and consistent deportations,” Karner said. His target, he added, is to bring illegal migration “down to zero.”

Police figures suggest the approach may already be working. In Austria’s eastern Burgenland region, authorities recorded over 240 illegal entries in the same week of 2023; this year, that number dropped to just 13. Vienna’s Deputy Police Chief Dieter Csefan noted that early inspections help detect violations quickly and prevent crime before it happens.