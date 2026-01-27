Carney Defies Claims of Retreat: ‘I Meant Every Word’ of Davos Rebuke to U.S. Dominance



OTTAWA — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a pointed rebuff on Tuesday, flatly denying American assertions that he had privately disavowed his provocative Davos speech in which he declared the long American-led international order in terminal rupture, according to AFP.

The address at the World Economic Forum last week had struck like a cold wind across the Atlantic. Carney described the rules-based system Washington had anchored for generations as fracturing under its own weight, eroded by what he called the coercive turn in U.S. economic statecraft. He urged fellow middle powers to loosen the gravitational pull of American influence and forge paths of greater autonomy, a message that landed with particular sting in Washington.

President Donald Trump responded with characteristic bluntness, warning Carney that “Canada lives because of the United States” and admonishing him to choose his words with greater care. The tension escalated further when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on Fox News, claimed he had been present in the Oval Office during a Monday telephone conversation in which Carney “very aggressively” walked back the “unfortunate remarks” made in Switzerland.

Carney, addressing reporters in Ottawa, offered no such concession. “To be absolutely clear and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos,” he declared, his tone measured yet unyielding. He reiterated that Canada had been the first nation to register the profound shift in American trade policy under Trump’s direction and was now calibrating its response accordingly.

The prime minister disclosed that it was Trump who had placed the call, during which the two leaders ranged across Arctic security, the grinding war in Ukraine, and the volatile situation in Venezuela. Yet on the central point, the substance of his Davos critique, Carney refused to yield an inch.

The exchange illuminates the widening fault lines between Ottawa and Washington at a moment when global alliances strain under competing visions of sovereignty, economic leverage, and multilateral order. For Carney, the refusal to retract stands as both personal conviction and strategic signal; Canada will speak its mind, even when the neighbour to the south prefers silence.