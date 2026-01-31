“AJK’s Stalwart Leader Gone: President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Succumbs to Illness at 71”



MUZAFFARABAD- In the quiet shadows of the Himalayan valleys, where the spirit of Kashmir’s resilience echoes through the ages, a profound sorrow has descended upon Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, the beloved President of AJK, has left this world at the age of 71, after a courageous fight against a prolonged illness, believed to be cancer.

He breathed his last in Islamabad on January 31, 2026, just days before Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, a poignant reminder of the unyielding quest for freedom that defined his life.

Born in the humble village of Chichiyan in Mirpur, Chaudhry rose as a beacon of hope for Kashmiris. Elected nine times to the AJK Assembly from his home district, he served as Prime Minister from 1996 to 2001 and ascended to the presidency in 2021.

His voice thundered on international stages, tirelessly advocating for the rights of Kashmiri people, highlighting their struggles against oppression and inspiring generations with his principled stand.

“His political journey was a lighthouse for the youth,” echoed tributes from across the region, painting him as a dignified warrior whose efforts to elevate the Kashmir issue globally will forever be etched in history.

As news of his passing spread like a winter chill through Muzaffarabad and beyond, Kashmiris gathered in quiet grief. His funeral prayers are set for tomorrow, February 1, at 3 p.m. in Chichiyan, Mirpur, where family, friends, and admirers will bid farewell to a man who embodied their dreams.

Some reports mention a gathering at Mirpur Stadium around 4 p.m., underscoring the outpouring of respect.

In this moment of loss, Kashmir feels the weight of an empty chair at the table of justice. Yet, Chaudhry’s legacy, a tapestry of dedication and unbowed spirit, urges the people onward. May his soul find eternal peace in the paradise he fought so hard to see on earth. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.