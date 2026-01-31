Mysterious Explosions Shake Southern Iran, Cause Remains Unclear

A powerful explosion struck the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, injuring at least 14 people and killing a four year old girl, as reports of similar blasts emerged from other parts of the country. The incident has sparked widespread concern and confusion, with authorities continuing to investigate the cause, according to Euro News.

According to Hormozgan’s Crisis Management Organisation, the explosion occurred in an eight-story residential building, severely damaging the lower floors and shattering windows throughout the structure. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue victims and secure the area. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and no final conclusion has yet been reached.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that a senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy may have been targeted, but these claims were firmly denied by Tasnim News Agency, which is closely linked to the Guard. Israel also denied any involvement, following speculation that the blast could be linked to regional tensions.

Some local sources attributed the explosion to a gas leak, though reports noted that the building did not have a gas pipeline system, raising further questions. Videos shared online showed barbed wire around the compound, a feature usually seen at military sites, adding to the uncertainty. However, the IRGC Navy said none of its facilities in the province were attacked and denied any drone strike.

Meanwhile, reports of explosions or large fires also came from other Iranian cities, including Ahvaz, Qom, and areas near Tehran. In Ahvaz, officials said five people were killed and two injured in what they described as a domestic gas explosion. In Qom and Parand, authorities blamed smoke and flames on fires in dry reed beds and waste sites, dismissing claims of security incidents.

Social media users, however, questioned these explanations, pointing to past incidents during heightened tensions in the region. Officials in East Azerbaijan province also denied reports of an explosion in Tabriz.

The incidents come as Iran had planned a naval exercise in the Persian Gulf, a move that drew concern from the United States. Reports later suggested that a joint drill involving Iran, China, and Russia in the Strait of Hormuz had been postponed.

As investigations continue, the string of explosions has left many Iranians anxious, awaiting clear answers about what truly happened.