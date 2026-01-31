Deadly Coordinated Attacks Rock Pakistan’s Balochistan, Dozens Killed as Clashes Spread Across Province

At least 21 people, including 10 security personnel and 11 civilians, were killed as coordinated attacks and fierce clashes swept across Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on Saturday, plunging the region into one of its most violent days in recent years, according to Al Jazeera News. The attacks, claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), targeted police stations, military camps, government buildings and key infrastructure in more than a dozen cities.

The violence began around 3 a.m. in the provincial capital, Quetta, where armed men launched assaults on several police stations and sensitive government areas. Residents reported hours of heavy gunfire, powerful explosions, road blockades and helicopter patrols over the city. Explosions were heard near the Governor House, Civil Secretariat and judicial complex, while a police vehicle was destroyed, killing senior officer Faisal Khan Yousafzai and others.

Similar attacks were reported in Nushki, Kalat, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kharan, Gwadar, Pasni, Ornach, Mand, Tump and Buleda. In several towns, militants stormed government offices, torched banks, freed prisoners from jails, and damaged military installations. Explosions near Gwadar port also targeted projects linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), raising fears over the safety of major development efforts.

The BLA said it had launched the second phase of its campaign, “Operation Herof 2.0,” claiming its fighters carried out attacks at 48 locations across 14 cities. The group alleged it killed 84 Pakistani personnel and captured 18 others, while taking temporary control of several areas. Pakistani authorities strongly rejected these figures, saying security forces killed at least 37 to 70 militants in operations over the past two days and successfully repelled most attacks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the violence, blaming what he called “foreign-backed terrorists,” and vowed a firm response. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for their swift action and reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. Internet and train services were suspended across parts of the province as security operations continued.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but poorest province, has long been gripped by a separatist insurgency. Rebel groups accuse the central government of exploiting the region’s vast mineral wealth while neglecting local communities. In recent years, attacks have intensified, with militants targeting security forces, Chinese interests, and infrastructure.

Political leaders and analysts warned that the scale and coordination of the latest violence reflect a growing security challenge. Residents described fear, uncertainty, and near-total shutdowns of daily life. “I have never seen the situation this alarming,” said senior Baloch leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

As night fell, gunfire and explosions continued in several districts, while helicopters hovered overhead. With both sides reporting heavy casualties, the true toll remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that Balochistan is once again at the center of a deep and deadly conflict, with civilians caught in the crossfire and peace seeming distant.