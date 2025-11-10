WHO Chief Calls for End to Sudan’s “Bloodshed” After Killing of Doctor in El-Fasher

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged an end to the relentless violence in Sudan after the killing of a doctor in the embattled city of El-Fasher, a flashpoint in the country’s brutal civil war, according to “The Nation”.

“Sudan’s bloodshed must end,” Tedros wrote Sunday on the social media platform X, expressing sorrow over the death of Dr. Adam Ibrahim Ismail. “We are saddened to learn of the killing of Dr. Ismail in yet another tragedy for Sudan’s El-Fasher region. The WHO mourns his passing and demands an end to violence against health workers.”

He concluded his post with a plea that carried both grief and urgency: “Peace is the best medicine.”

Dr. Ismail’s death underscores the growing peril faced by health workers in Sudan’s conflict zones, where hospitals and clinics have often become targets rather than sanctuaries.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on October 26 after weeks of fierce fighting. Human rights groups and local organizations accuse the RSF of carrying out ethnic-based massacres in the region, warning that the assault could cement Sudan’s de facto partition.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been torn apart by a power struggle between the national army and the RSF, once allied but now locked in a devastating civil war. The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, and left large parts of the country teetering on the brink of famine.

Tedros’s appeal joins mounting international calls for a ceasefire and a return to humanity in a nation bleeding from within.