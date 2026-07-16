EU Prosecutors Charge Greek MPs in Subsidy Fraud Case

European prosecutors have filed charges against 22 people, including four sitting Greek lawmakers, in a widening investigation into alleged fraud involving European Union agricultural subsidies.

The case, led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Athens, centers on claims of an organized scheme to misuse funds distributed under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, according to Euro News Report. Several former senior officials and political figures are also among those charged. However, proceedings against seven other current members of parliament and two former MPs have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

The investigation focuses on alleged activities in 2021 and follows a decision by the Greek parliament in April 2026 to lift the immunity of 11 lawmakers, allowing prosecutors to pursue the case.

According to EPPO, investigators uncovered repeated patterns of misconduct in how subsidies were managed. Allegations include interference in administrative procedures, manipulation of data after official checks, unlawful influence over on-site inspections, and the use of false certifications to justify payments.

Among the key defendants are former leaders of the state agency OPEKEPE, which oversees agricultural payments. The agency’s former president faces five counts of breach of trust, while the former director general for direct payments faces two similar charges. Two former regional directors are also accused of mismanaging EU funds.

The four sitting MPs face charges of inciting criminal acts. Three are accused of encouraging breaches of trust, while one faces additional accusations related to unlawful fund management, false declarations, and attempted computer fraud.

Other suspects include a staff member in a lawmaker’s office, an associate of a former minister, a public-sector veterinarian, and several subsidy recipients.

Most charges are classified as misdemeanors, including subsidy fraud, attempted computer fraud, and making false statements in official documents. If convicted, the accused could face up to five years in prison, along with financial penalties.

EPPO stressed that its investigation remains ongoing, with additional cases under review. Prosecutors said all evidence has been assessed carefully and impartially as they continue to examine potential wrongdoing linked to EU funds.