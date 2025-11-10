Pakistan’s Security Forces Kill 20 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations – ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces killed 20 terrorists during two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Monday, according to “The Express Tribune”.

According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations targeted militant hideouts in the Shawal area of North Waziristan and the Dara Adam Khel region.

“In Shawal, security forces conducted an operation on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists,” the ISPR said. “Eight terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire.”

A second operation in Dara Adam Khel led to intense clashes, during which 12 more terrorists were killed. “Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in their elimination,” the statement added.

ISPR said troops recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the hideouts, and that sanitization operations are continuing in the surrounding areas to clear any remaining threats.

“The ongoing counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam will continue with full force to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said.

The latest operations follow a similar offensive in Balochistan late last month, when security forces killed 18 militants linked to another terrorist network. Fourteen were killed in Quetta’s Chiltan Mountains and four more in Buleda, Kech District.

ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain “fully committed to eliminating all forms of terrorism to ensure lasting peace and stability.”