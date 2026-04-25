Trump Stops Envoys’ Pakistan Trip, Doubts Over Iran Talks Grow

A planned diplomatic visit linked to the ongoing tensions with Iran has been abruptly cancelled by US President Donald Trump, raising new doubts about the chances for near-term talks, according to BBC News.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two of Trump’s key envoys, were expected to travel to Pakistan for discussions connected to the conflict. The White House had announced on Friday that the trip would begin the following day. But the plan was suddenly called off.

Trump explained his decision in a post on Truth Social, suggesting that travel would waste valuable time. “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” he wrote. He also struck a firm tone toward Iran, adding, “We have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call.”

The cancellation comes at a delicate moment. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, had just concluded talks in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital. He said he had presented Iran’s position on a possible framework to end the war, though he also expressed doubt about Washington’s intentions. According to Araghchi, it remains unclear whether the United States is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

Even before the trip was cancelled, expectations for a breakthrough were low. The two sides appear far apart, both in tone and in their approach to negotiations. Trump’s latest remarks, combined with the decision to halt the visit, underline how difficult it may be to restart meaningful dialogue.

For now, the gap between Washington and Tehran remains wide, and the path toward talks seems uncertain.