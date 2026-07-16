Italy Moves to Reshape Voting System Ahead of 2027

Italy’s lower house of parliament has approved a controversial electoral reform backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government, setting off sharp criticism from opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

The proposal, supported by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, the League, and Forza Italia, would reshape the voting system into a fully proportional model. At the same time, it introduces a mechanism to ensure that any political bloc winning more than 42 percent of the vote secures a working majority in parliament, according to Reuters.

Under the plan, such a bloc would receive bonus seats, 70 in the 400 member lower house and 35 in the 200 member Senate. However, limits would be imposed to prevent excessive dominance, capping total seats at 220 in the lower house and 113 in the Senate.

Opponents argue the reform is designed to help Meloni stay in power by tilting the system in favor of larger alliances. The debate has also exposed cracks within the ruling coalition itself. Lawmakers recently rejected a related proposal that would have allowed voters to express preferences for individual candidates, highlighting internal divisions.

The reform would also abolish first-past-the-post constituencies, which currently account for about one-third of seats and are seen as benefiting opposition forces, especially in southern Italy.

Government supporters defend the changes as a way to ensure stability and avoid fragmented parliaments. Meloni, who is set to become Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister in September, has overseen an unusually stable period in Italian politics.

However, the rise of a new far-right party, Futuro Nazionale, is adding uncertainty. Led by former general Roberto Vannacci, the party is gaining support and could reshape the balance within the right-wing bloc.

Analysts say the outcome of the next election may depend not only on the new electoral rules, but also on whether this emerging force chooses to align with Meloni or run independently.