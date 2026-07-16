Iran Rules Out Fresh US Talks, Says National Defense Is Top Priority

TEHRAN — Iran has ruled out any immediate return to negotiations with the United States, saying its priority is to strengthen national defense after accusing Washington of repeatedly violating a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran has no plans to resume talks while the United States continues to ignore its commitments under the agreement, according to Mehr News Agency.

“We currently have no plans for negotiations and are focused on defense,” Baghaei said, responding to US claims that continued military pressure on Iran would eventually force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Baghaei argued that the MoU was based on mutual obligations and that one side cannot be expected to honor the agreement if the other repeatedly breaks its promises. According to him, Washington failed to uphold the understanding from the very beginning, leaving Iran with no reason to remain bound by its commitments.

“An MoU is built on mutual commitments,” he said. “If one party violates its obligations, the other is not required to continue fulfilling its own.”

The spokesperson also said there is broad support within Iran for resisting what he described as US pressure and demands. He stressed that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond to any military action.

“Our armed forces will respond with full force to any aggressor. If they strike, they will be struck back,” Baghaei warned.

His remarks came as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high following ongoing US attacks on coastal areas in southern Iran. Washington says the operations are aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest energy transit routes.

Iran has firmly rejected those accusations, insisting that it has a legitimate role in safeguarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran maintains that responsibility for managing transit in the waterway was recognized under Article 5 of the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides.

The latest exchange of statements highlights the deepening mistrust between Iran and the United States, with diplomacy appearing increasingly distant as both countries continue to trade accusations and maintain hardened positions.