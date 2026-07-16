Austria Faces Rising Drug Costs Amid Supply Concerns

Austria is grappling with rising medicine costs and ongoing supply concerns, as Health Minister Korinna Schumann calls for reforms and greater responsibility from pharmaceutical companies, according to ORF News.

Speaking on ORF, Schumann highlighted plans to expand the use of cheaper generic drugs and introduce centralized purchasing for high-cost medicines. She also urged drugmakers to ensure fair and sustainable pricing.

Healthcare spending on medicines reached €4.9 billion in 2025, up 7.5 percent from the previous year and nearly double compared to 2013, according to the latest social insurance report.

Opposition politician Gerhard Kaniak of the FPÖ criticized the debate, calling it a distraction from deeper structural issues in the healthcare system, including administrative costs and financial pressures.

While officials report some easing in medicine shortages, industry representatives warn the problem remains significant. Around 1,220 medicines, more than 11 percent of the market, are still affected, including treatments for diabetes, eye conditions, and blood disorders.