Warm Friends, Cold Politics: How Hungary Is Blocking Europe’s Ukraine Push

In the middle of one of Ukraine’s coldest winters on record, Hungary has chosen to fight, not with weapons, but with oil valves and veto power, according to Euro News.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced this week that his country would block the European Union’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia, and refuse to support a €90 billion war loan already approved for Ukraine, all until oil deliveries through the damaged Druzhba pipeline are restored. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made the stance official on Sunday, delivering the message bluntly: no oil, no cooperation.

The pipeline, which carries Russian crude oil into Central Europe, was damaged in a Russian strike. Ukraine says it suspended supplies because of that attack. Hungary and Slovakia say that explanation is not good enough and they want the flow restored immediately, regardless of the circumstances.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico echoed Orbán’s hard line, threatening to cut emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil deliveries to his country didn’t resume by Monday. Nearly half of Ukraine’s electricity imports come from Hungary alone, making these threats far more than political noise.

Ukraine did not mince words. Kyiv’s Foreign Ministry called the pressure from both governments “ultimatums and blackmail,” accusing Hungary and Slovakia of playing directly into Russia’s hands at the worst possible moment when Russian missiles are systematically destroying Ukraine’s power grid, leaving millions of civilians without heat or electricity through a brutal winter.

The bitter irony is hard to miss. While most of Europe has abandoned Russian energy since Moscow’s 2022 invasion, Hungary and Slovakia quietly kept the pipelines open, even securing special EU exemptions to do so.

Orbán, the EU leader closest to the Kremlin, has long insisted Russian energy is economically vital, a claim many experts challenge. What’s undeniable is that his leverage is real, his timing is ruthless, and Ukraine is shivering in the cold while the politics plays out.