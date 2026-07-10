Deadly Wildfire Sweeps Southern Spain, Dozens Feared Missing

A fast-moving wildfire in southern Spain has left at least 11 people dead and 19 missing, as firefighters race to contain the flames in Andalusia’s Almería province, according to BBC News.

The fire broke out near Los Gallardos and quickly spread through dry woodland, fueled by intense summer heat. Regional leader Juanma Moreno said early signs point to a downed power line as the possible cause. Temperatures have hovered around 40°C, creating dangerous conditions across much of southern Europe.

The victims were found in and around the nearby village of Bédar. Officials say the number of dead could rise as search efforts continue. Antonio Sanz, Andalusia’s emergencies minister, described the blaze as “rapid and complex,” leaving little time for escape.

Some of those who died were found in desperate circumstances. Four people were discovered trapped inside a car, believed to be British nationals based on initial evidence. Others were found outside, likely trying to flee on foot as the fire closed in.

At least several people have been injured, including one hospitalized for smoke inhalation and another suffering burns. Emergency crews treated others at the scene for minor injuries caused by thick smoke and heat.

Around 1,000 residents have been evacuated, and roads in the area remain closed. Spain’s Military Emergency Unit has joined local firefighters in battling the blaze.

The disaster comes during a severe heatwave that has sparked wildfires across Spain, France, and Portugal, forcing thousands from their homes. Scientists warn that rising temperatures linked to climate change are making such fires more frequent and more intense.

As Europe warms faster than the global average, experts say summers like this may become the new normal bringing longer fire seasons and greater risks to lives and communities.