Modi Heads to Jerusalem as India and Israel Strengthen Their Bond

When Narendra Modi steps off the plane in Jerusalem on Wednesday, it won’t just be a diplomatic visit, it will be a statement, according to AFP.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday, at the opening of a cabinet meeting, that India’s Prime Minister would arrive midweek for a landmark visit that includes a rare and prestigious address to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Netanyahu, clearly enthusiastic, urged his cabinet members to attend the speech, saying with a confident smile, “I’m sure you will all be there.”

The visit marks a significant moment in one of Asia’s most quietly consequential relationships. India and Israel, two nations that often find themselves navigating complex geopolitical crosscurrents have been steadily building a partnership that goes well beyond ceremony. Netanyahu was warm and deliberate in his choice of words, describing the bond between the two countries as a fabric that has grown “tighter” over time, and framing Modi’s visit as an opportunity to pull those threads even closer together.

The two leaders have history. Modi made his first visit to Israel as prime minister back in 2017, a groundbreaking trip at the time, as no Indian prime minister had ever visited the country before. Netanyahu returned the gesture the following year with a visit to India. Those exchanges planted seeds of trust and cooperation that have since grown into tangible partnerships across economics, diplomacy, and security.

That last sphere, security, carries particular weight given Israel’s ongoing military pressures in the region and India’s own complex defence needs. Both countries have long shared intelligence cooperation and arms trade relationships, though officials tend to speak of them in careful, measured language.

Wednesday’s address to the Knesset will elevate the moment beyond routine diplomacy. It is a platform reserved for the most distinguished of guests, a podium that signals respect, relevance, and a relationship that both sides clearly want the world to notice.