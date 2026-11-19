Fresh military developments across the Middle East have raised tensions in an already volatile region, with Saudi Arabia reporting a Houthi attack on its capital, Iran issuing a warning to the United States and new claims of burning oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense agency said a tower in Riyadh’s financial centre had been struck in a Houthi attack. The incident caused material damage to the building, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Iran has delivered a strong warning over the US-imposed blockade. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Tehran would not allow the restrictions to continue, signalling growing resistance to Washington’s pressure.

Tensions at sea have also taken a dramatic turn. The IRGC Navy claimed that two supertankers, reportedly escorted by US fighter jets, had caught fire in the southern Strait of Hormuz after striking mines. According to the Iranian naval force, the vessels were travelling along an unauthorised route.

The claims add another layer of uncertainty to the situation around the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most important routes for international oil shipments.

In a separate development, Israel announced that it had concluded its first ground military operation in Gaza since a ceasefire came into effect more than a year ago.

The latest developments highlight the fragile security situation across the region, where military operations, political confrontations and growing tensions at sea continue to threaten stability.

With Riyadh reporting damage, Tehran challenging the US blockade and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz intensifying, the Middle East faces another uncertain chapter.