The United Nations’ highest court has delivered a historic judgment: Myanmar committed state sponsored genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017. The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ruled that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of civilians, carried out widespread sexual violence, and drove more than 700,000 Rohingya from their homes.

The decision came seven years after Gambia, a predominantly Muslim country, brought the case before the court, according to Reuters. It was only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court found that the legal threshold for genocide had been met. More strikingly, it was the first time the World Court held an entire state responsible for genocide.

Presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said Myanmar’s forces had killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed sexual violence, attacked children, and targeted people trying to flee. The court concluded that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State.

According to the judges, Myanmar’s military executed men and boys, raped and sexually abused Rohingya women, and burned or destroyed hundreds of villages during what it called “clearance operations.” The court also found that the military spread hate speech against the Rohingya people.

The ruling cannot be appealed. However, the court has limited power to enforce its decisions, and Myanmar’s government did not immediately respond to the verdict.

Genocide is one of the most serious crimes under international law. To prove it, prosecutors must show a clear intention to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. The court said the only reasonable explanation for Myanmar’s actions was an intention to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population.

The judgment orders Myanmar to compensate the Rohingya for the harm they suffered, although the amount will be decided later. It also requires Myanmar to allow displaced Rohingya to return safely and with dignity to their homes, and to reunite families separated by the violence.

The decision may have consequences beyond Myanmar. Legal experts will closely examine it as South Africa’s 2023 case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza moves forward. Both Israel and Myanmar deny the accusations, arguing that their forces acted in response to armed groups.

For the Rohingya, many of whom remain displaced in Bangladesh and elsewhere, the ruling offers long-awaited recognition of their suffering.