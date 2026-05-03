US Troop Cut in Germany Sparks Fears of Weakened Deterrence

A plan by the United States to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany has sparked sharp criticism in Washington, with senior lawmakers warning it could weaken Western unity and embolden Russia, according to BBC News.

Republican leaders Roger Wicker and Mike Rogers, who head the Senate and House armed services committees, said the decision risks sending “the wrong signal” to Moscow at a time when Europe is already facing growing security challenges. Instead of pulling troops out, they argued, the US should move forces further east, closer to Nato’s front lines.

The Pentagon defended the move, saying it followed a detailed review of military needs and conditions on the ground. Spokesperson Sean Parnell said the withdrawal would likely take place over the next six to twelve months.

President Donald Trump has hinted that even deeper cuts could follow. The US currently has more than 36,000 active-duty troops stationed in Germany, its largest military presence in Europe.

Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the decision was “foreseeable,” but stressed that the presence of American troops remains vital for both Europe and the United States. Nato officials have also asked Washington for clarification, as concerns grow within the alliance.

Criticism has not been limited to Republicans. Democratic Congressman Adam Smith called the move politically driven and lacking a clear security strategy. Still, some Republicans, like Clay Higgins, voiced support for the withdrawal, reflecting divisions within US politics.

The decision comes at a tense moment in US-European relations. President Trump recently clashed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who criticized US strategy in dealing with Iran. Trump responded sharply, further straining ties.

Across Europe, leaders are watching closely. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that the greatest threat to the alliance may now come from within, as unity begins to fray.

At the same time, Germany has increased its defence spending significantly, now expected to reach over 3 percent of its economic output in the coming years; well above Nato’s long standing target.

For many in Europe, the concern is not just about troop numbers, but about what the shift represents: a possible turning point in America’s commitment to European security.