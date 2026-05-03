Russian Strikes Kill 10 Across Ukraine as Air Defenses Intercept Drone Swarm

Ukrainian officials say Russian drone and missile strikes have killed at least 10 people and injured more than 70 others across the country in the past 24 hours, as attacks hit multiple regions from east to south, according to Euro News.

Early Sunday morning, a Russian ballistic missile struck the southern city of Mykolaiv, injuring at least five people. Local authorities said the wounded three men and two women were taken to hospitals, though the extent of their injuries remains unclear.

The latest wave of strikes is part of a broader assault targeting more than 10 cities. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles overnight. Air defenses detected 268 drones entering Ukrainian airspace between Saturday and early Sunday, intercepting 249 of them. However, at least 19 drones, including Iranian-made Shahed attack drones, and one ballistic missile reached their targets across 15 locations.

In the eastern Donbas region, two people were killed in the towns of Dobropillia and Mykolaivka, with nine others injured, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. The area remains one of the most intense frontlines in the war.

Further south, two people were killed and five injured, including a child, in the Zaporizhzhia region. In Kherson, three people died after Russian forces shelled residential areas across dozens of settlements.

As the attacks continued, Ukraine also pressed its own campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck two oil tankers near the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea early Sunday.

“These tankers had been actively used to transport oil not anymore,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine would continue to expand its long-range military capabilities across land, air, and sea.

The port of Novorossiysk has become a key hub for Russia’s oil exports and military logistics, especially after repeated Ukrainian strikes on Crimea. It is also believed to play a central role in Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” used to bypass international sanctions.