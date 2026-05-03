Iran Reviews US Reply as Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz Persist

Iran said on Sunday that it has received a response from the United States to its 14 point proposal, delivered through Pakistan, and is now reviewing it. Despite this exchange, Tehran stressed that formal nuclear negotiations have not yet begun, according to The Express Tribune.

The message comes at a tense moment, with both sides signaling openness to a deal while continuing to trade sharp warnings. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said US President Donald Trump now faces a stark choice: either an “impossible” war or what it called a “bad deal” with Iran. The group also claimed that global powers such as Europe, China, and Russia are becoming more critical of Washington’s approach.

Trump, meanwhile, said he had been briefed on the “concept” of a possible agreement but is waiting to see the full details. He expressed doubt that the proposal would be acceptable and warned that US military strikes could resume if Iran “misbehaves.”

The crisis has centered on control of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil and gas flows. Iran has been restricting shipping in the region for more than two months, while the United States has imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports. The standoff has shaken global markets and driven up fuel prices.

In unusually blunt remarks, Trump described recent US naval actions as “like pirates” after American forces seized a ship and its cargo. At the same time, Iranian military officials warned that new conflict remains possible and hinted at “surprise measures” if tensions escalate.

According to Iranian officials, Tehran’s proposal aims to first ease immediate tensions. It calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending blockades, lifting sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and securing guarantees that the US and Israel will not launch further attacks. More complex talks over Iran’s nuclear program would come later.

Iran says this sequencing is meant to build trust and create space for diplomacy. It also insists on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, even if it agrees to limits in future negotiations.

While Trump has said he prefers a peaceful solution, he continues to insist that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. Domestic pressure is also mounting, as rising energy prices threaten political fallout ahead of upcoming US elections.

For now, both sides appear caught between diplomacy and confrontation, with the next steps uncertain and the stakes high for the global economy.