“Wang Yi Heads to New Delhi for Two-Day Border Talks—PM Modi’s Long-Awaited SCO Visit in Sight”

New Delhi, August 17, 2025 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in India for a focused diplomatic visit spanning August 18 to 19 (though some outlets report up to August 20) to conduct the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) Talks on the enduring India-China border dispute.

He’ll meet with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval—India’s SR—and also hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

This represents only the second such high-level encounter since the deadly 2020 clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a major flashpoint that disrupted regional ties.

The last SR meeting between Wang and Doval took place in Beijing in December, where disengagement steps and troop de-escalation were discussed.

Recent diplomatic overtures signal a thaw in India-China relations. October’s agreement to resume joint border patrols helped reduce tensions that had choked trade, investment, and air connectivity.

Pilgrimage routes, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have reopened after five years—marking symbolic progress in people-to-people exchanges.

Wang’s visit comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his first trip to China in seven years, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this month.

Amid global uncertainty and tariff pressures from the U.S., both nations are keen to stabilize ties. They are discussing reopening direct flights and border trade, and India may ease investment restrictions on Chinese firms—all steps meant to revive bilateral economic cooperation.