Iran’s IRGC Warns Trump Faces “War or Bad Deal” Choice

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a stark message to Washington, saying US President Donald Trump now faces a difficult choice between military conflict and diplomacy, according to Mehr News Agency.

In a statement released on May 3, the IRGC said the United States is left with only two paths: what it described as an “impossible military operation” against Iran, or a “bad deal” through negotiations. The statement reflects rising tension between the two countries as political and military pressures grow.

According to the IRGC, recent global shifts have further limited Washington’s options. The group pointed to what it sees as changing positions among major powers, including China, Russia, and European countries, suggesting that international support for the US approach may be weakening.

The statement also referred to a recent communication from President Trump to the US Congress, describing it as a sign of hesitation and reduced room for maneuver. Without offering specific details, the IRGC argued that the current situation leaves the US administration with shrinking strategic choices.

At the center of the message is Iran’s rejection of pressure tactics and its insistence that any future agreement must come on terms it considers fair. While calling a military option unrealistic, the IRGC also dismissed the idea of a negotiated deal that would significantly limit Iran’s position.

The remarks highlight the ongoing strain in US-Iran relations, where diplomacy and confrontation continue to exist side by side. For now, both sides appear locked in a tense standoff, with no clear path forward.

As rhetoric sharpens, the risk remains that miscalculation or escalation could deepen an already fragile situation in the region.