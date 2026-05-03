Gaza Truce Under Strain as Israel Weighs New Offensive

Israel is weighing whether to restart its war in Gaza, as tensions rise over stalled ceasefire terms and unmet commitments, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Israel’s security cabinet was expected to meet on May 3 to consider renewed military action, according to public broadcaster KAN. The discussion comes after Israeli officials accused Hamas of refusing to comply with demands to disarm, an issue that remains at the heart of fragile ceasefire talks.

The current truce, reached in October 2025, ended two years of devastating conflict that began after Hamas’ 2023 attack on southern Israel. Yet peace has remained uneasy. Violence has not fully stopped, and Gaza continues to bear deep scars, with much of its land reduced to rubble.

Efforts to stabilize the situation have struggled. Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, leading mediation efforts, spent weeks in talks with Hamas and set an April 11 deadline for the group to accept a phased disarmament plan. The proposal called for Hamas to surrender heavy weapons and provide tunnel maps within the first 90 days of an eight-month process.

Hamas, however, has rejected full disarmament. Instead, it argues that the issue should be tied to a broader political solution, including the creation of a Palestinian state, according to Arab diplomats.

The possibility of renewed war has also drawn attention inside Israel. Military analyst Amos Harel recently suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be considering another offensive, possibly influenced by political pressures ahead of general elections in October.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire. Israel has yet to fully implement key parts of the ceasefire, including reopening crossings and allowing consistent aid deliveries. Around 1.9 million displaced people continue to struggle for basic needs.

Adding to the crisis, reports indicate that nearly 8,000 bodies may still lie buried beneath debris, with less than 1 percent of the rubble cleared.