US House Breaks with Trump, Votes to End Tariffs on Canada

In a rare show of independence, the United States House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to pass a bill that would end President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, signaling growing discomfort among Republicans with his trade policies, according to Al Jazeera.

The vote was close and deeply political. In total, 219 lawmakers supported the bill, while 211 voted against it. Several Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats, an unusual move in a chamber where Republicans hold a slim majority. The bill would limit Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs, which critics say have increased costs for American families.

Before the vote, Democrats openly challenged Republicans to stand up to Trump. “This vote is simple,” said Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, who introduced the bill. “Will you lower the cost of living for American families, or will you keep prices high out of loyalty to one man?”

The decision comes as the United States enters a crucial election season. Primary elections begin in March, and the national vote in November will decide the future of every House seat. With Trump’s approval ratings slipping, many Republican lawmakers are struggling to balance loyalty to their party leader with growing frustration among voters.

Trump strongly opposed the bill and warned Republicans that supporting it could damage their political careers. In posts on social media, he accused Canada, one of America’s closest allies and largest trading partners, of unfair trade practices and insisted that tariffs protect US interests.

Despite Trump’s threats, six Republicans, including Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Don Bacon of Nebraska, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, helped push the bill forward. “Congress should stand on its own two feet,” Bacon said. “We are an independent branch of government.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. However, it is unlikely to become law, as Trump has promised to veto it. Overriding a presidential veto would require a two thirds majority in both chambers, which remains highly unlikely.

Public opinion may be shifting. Recent polls show that most Americans disapprove of Trump’s tariff policies, blaming them for rising prices on everyday goods. As legal challenges reach the Supreme Court, and election pressure intensifies, the future of Trump’s trade agenda now hangs in the balance.