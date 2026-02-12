Starmer Faces Growing Political Storm as Third Senior Official Resigns

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure after a third senior government official resigned within only a few days, deepening a serious political crisis in London, according to ORF News.

On Thursday, the government confirmed that Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald had stepped down “by mutual agreement.” Wormald was the most senior civil servant in the country and played a key role in coordinating government work and advising the prime minister. His sudden departure has raised concerns about instability at the very heart of power.

Only days earlier, Starmer had already lost two of his closest aides. His chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and his communications director, Tim Allan, both resigned one after another. The rapid series of high-profile exits has shocked political observers and sparked fresh doubts about Starmer’s ability to lead his government through difficult times.

The situation quickly turned into open political conflict. Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, publicly urged Starmer to resign, saying that trust in the government had been badly damaged. For a short period, Starmer’s political future appeared deeply uncertain.

The crisis began with Starmer’s controversial decision to appoint veteran Labour politician and former minister and EU commissioner Peter Mandelson as Britain’s new ambassador to Washington. The move caused public anger after reports reminded people of Mandelson’s past connections to the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Although some of these ties had been known before, many critics accused Starmer of poor judgment and a lack of sensitivity to public concerns. The controversy quickly spread, shaking confidence in the government and triggering resignations among senior officials.

As pressure continues to mount from inside his party and from the wider public, Starmer now faces one of the toughest moments of his premiership. How he responds in the coming days may decide not only the fate of his government, but also his own political future.