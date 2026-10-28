Rosatom Plans 700 Specialists at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Russia plans to expand its nuclear presence at Iran’s Bushehr power plant, with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev saying the number of Russian specialists there will rise to 700.

Speaking on Wednesday, the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation said Russian employees would not be withdrawn from the facility in southern Iran. Instead, Rosatom intends to strengthen its workforce and support plans to increase the plant’s capacity, according to Mehr News Agency.

“Not only will we not evacuate Russian employees from the Bushehr power plant, but we also have a plan to increase the power there,” Likhachev said. “We want to increase the staff of the Bushehr nuclear power plant to 700 people.”

More than 500 additional Russian experts are expected to join the 192 currently working in construction and service roles at Bushehr. The expansion signals that Russia intends to deepen its long-standing role in Iran’s civilian nuclear energy program.

The statement came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their meeting followed an earlier encounter on the sidelines of a CIS summit, after which Likhachev said Rosatom was considering several new locations in Iran for large and small nuclear power plants.

An agreement has now been signed for several new power units. The plans suggest Bushehr may become the center of a broader Russian-Iranian nuclear partnership, extending beyond the operation of the existing plant.

Bushehr, Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant, has long relied on Russian technology, fuel and technical expertise. For Moscow, the project reinforces its regional influence and preserves a major energy partnership. For Tehran, additional Russian expertise could help expand electricity generation while advancing its nuclear infrastructure.

Still, the announcement is likely to draw close attention from Western governments, which have repeatedly urged Iran to provide greater transparency around its nuclear activities. Rosatom describes the work as civilian energy cooperation, but any expansion of Iran’s nuclear program carries diplomatic weight.

For now, the immediate message from Moscow is clear: Russia is staying at Bushehr and preparing to send more people.