Bangladesh: BNP Sweeps Back to Power with Overwhelming Public Mandate

In a historic and peaceful election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to return to power after nearly two decades in opposition. With results announced from 296 constituencies, the party and its allies are leading in 213 seats, putting them on track for a decisive two thirds majority in the 13th national parliamentary election, according to The Daily Star.

The atmosphere across the country was festive as millions of citizens cast their votes, many describing the day as a long-awaited chance to reclaim their democratic rights. From early morning, voters lined up outside polling centres. Elderly citizens, some using crutches and wheelchairs, stood patiently for hours. Women turned out in large numbers, often arriving together in groups, reflecting strong participation across communities.

Speaking late at night, BNP Central Election Steering Committee spokesperson Mahdi Amin called the result “an overwhelming public mandate.” Party leaders expressed confidence that the final tally would confirm their commanding victory.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was unofficially declared elected from both Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6. After spending 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, his return and victory mark a dramatic political comeback. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also secured a strong win in Thakurgaon-1. Several senior leaders claimed victories in key constituencies across the country.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami reported gains in 69 seats, showing its continued influence in national politics.

In a first for the nation, voters also took part in a referendum on constitutional reforms alongside the parliamentary election. The dual vote added historic weight to a day many believe could shape the country’s democratic future for years to come.