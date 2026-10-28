Austria’s Public Employment Service to Repay €135 Million in Benefits

Austria’s Public Employment Service (AMS) will repay around €135 million in unemployment benefits and emergency assistance following a recent ruling by the country’s Administrative Court. More than 100,000 people are expected to receive automatic payments, the AMS told the APA news agency.

The case began when a low-income woman challenged how her unemployment benefit had been calculated. Her previous salary had been reduced by a 3 percent unemployment insurance contribution even though she was not required to pay it. The Administrative Court ultimately sided with her, creating a precedent with wide financial consequences.

According to earlier reporting by Die Presse and other Austrian media, the woman at the center of the case will receive between €20 and €30 for each month she received benefits. The AMS says it plans to complete the automatic repayments to everyone affected by January 2027.

The repayment will apply to people covered by the court ruling who received unemployment benefits or emergency assistance during the past three years. Crucially, no one will need to contact the AMS or submit an application. “Every customer who was paid too little will receive the money,” the employment service said.

The Social Ministry will provide the budget needed for the repayments, though details are still being discussed with the Finance Ministry. The scale of the payout is significant: according to the AMS’s 2025 annual report, it distributed about €2.7 billion in unemployment benefits and €1.8 billion in emergency assistance.

For many recipients, the sums may be modest, yet the ruling restores money that should never have been deducted. It also sends a clear signal that administrative errors, however small they appear on an individual payslip, can carry a substantial collective cost.