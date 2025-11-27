Trump Calls for Review of Afghan Refugee Status After Washington Shooting

Following a shooting in Washington by an Afghan national targeting two members of the U.S. National Guard, the country’s former president described it as a terrorist attack.

Donald Trump called for a comprehensive review of how all Afghan nationals who entered the United States during Joe Biden’s presidency were admitted.

Trump added: “We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in response to this incident, announced the suspension of Afghan asylum application processing until further notice.

However, the head of the Afghan Evacuee Organization in the U.S. stated that the Afghan community should not be held accountable for the crime of a single individual.

Shawn Vandiver emphasized that Afghans residing in the U.S. had entered the country after undergoing extensive vetting and rigorous security screenings.

Mr. Vandiver stated: “This individual’s isolated and violent act should not be used as an excuse to define or diminish an entire community.”

According to judicial authorities in the U.S., Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, injured two members of the U.S. National Guard in a shooting in Washington last night.

American media have reported that Lakanwal had worked with the CIA during the U.S. presence in Afghanistan and entered the United States in 2021 during Joe Biden’s presidency.__Courtesy TOLOnews