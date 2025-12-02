Putin meets Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Kremlin to discuss Ukraine peace

MOSCOW, – Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday for talks on a possible way to end the deadliest European conflict since World War Two.

Just before the meeting, Putin warned Europe that it would face swift defeat if it went to war with Russia, and he dismissed European counter-proposals on Ukraine as being absolutely unacceptable to Russia.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war but his efforts so far, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August and meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have not yet brought peace.

A leaked set of 28 U.S. draft peace proposals, opens new tab emerged last week, alarming Ukrainian and European officials who said it bowed to Moscow’s main demands on NATO, Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine’s army.

European powers then came up with a counter-proposal and at talks in Geneva, the United States and Ukraine said they had created an “updated and refined peace framework” to end the war.

“I am so pleased to see you,” Putin told Witkoff and Kushner when they met on Tuesday.

“It is a magnificent city,” Witkoff told Putin after earlier strolling with Kushner and the Russian leader’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Red Square near the mausoleum of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin.

Dmitriev and Putin aide Yuri Ushakov were also at the Kremlin meeting, along with interpreters.

PUTIN ACCUSES EUROPEANS OF TRYING TO BLOCK PEACE

Just before the Kremlin meeting, Putin accused Europe of seeking to undermine Trump’s peace efforts by making proposals that it knew were unacceptable to Russia.

“They are on the side of war,” Putin said of the European powers. “We can clearly see that all these changes are aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process altogether, to make such demands which are absolutely unacceptable to Russia.”

“If Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us and starts it,” Putin said, then it would end so swiftly that there would be no one left for Russia to negotiate with.