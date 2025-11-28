Kashmir: AJK Premier Vows Stronger Global Push With Overseas Kashmiris

MIRPUR (AJK) — Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has reaffirmed his government’s determination to deepen collaboration with overseas Kashmiris, calling them an indispensable force in the global advocacy of the Kashmir cause as well as in the region’s development and social welfare efforts, according to APP.

Speaking with a delegation of overseas Kashmiris at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad, the AJK premier emphasized that the diaspora remains one of the most effective voices for Kashmir on the world stage. Official sources said the delegation met him on Thursday to discuss ongoing initiatives and future strategies for international engagement.

Rathore praised the Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) for its decades-spanning campaign across multiple continents. He credited the organization, with keeping the Kashmir issue alive in global forums and within parliamentary circles abroad. He assured the delegation that his administration would continue to build stronger channels with diaspora groups to sustain and expand these efforts.

Expressing gratitude for their visit and unwavering support, the Prime Minister thanked overseas Kashmiris for what he described as their “historic and heartfelt bond” with their homeland. He noted that their contributions whether political, developmental, or philanthropic, have long served as a backbone of AJK’s broader international outreach.

Rathore also extended a formal invitation to the Lord Mayor of Bradford, Councillor Mohammed Shafiq, to visit Muzaffarabad. The invitation, he said, was a recognition of the enduring ties between Bradford’s large Kashmiri community and the people of Azad Kashmir.

The delegation congratulated Rathore on assuming office as Prime Minister, conveying the collective goodwill of the diaspora. They reaffirmed JKSDMI’s commitment to assisting the government’s initiatives on advocacy, development, and public welfare.

Raja Najabat Hussain assured the Prime Minister that JKSDMI along with the wider global Kashmiri community would continue to play a constructive and proactive role in international forums, pledging sustained support for efforts aimed at elevating the Kashmir question worldwide.