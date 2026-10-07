Tehran Says No Nuclear Talks Underway With Washington

TEHRAN, Oct. 7 (MNA): Iran says no nuclear negotiations are currently taking place between Tehran and Washington, making clear that talks cannot begin until the United States meets Iran’s key demands.

An Iranian official, cited by Reuters on Wednesday, said that “no negotiations have taken place with the US” over Iran’s nuclear programme. According to the official, Washington must first accept Tehran’s conditions before any formal nuclear talks can start.

At the heart of the dispute is Iran’s right to enrich uranium. The Iranian source said recognition of this right is a “red line” for Tehran and insisted that Iran would not show flexibility on the issue.

The remarks came a day after US Vice President JD Vance called for a significant reduction in Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

The Iranian official described Vance’s comments as Washington’s own “ideas and requests,” saying that the United States was free to make such demands, but that they were in direct conflict with Iran’s position.

The sharp difference between the two sides highlights the difficult road ahead for any possible return to nuclear negotiations. While Washington is pressing Tehran to scale back enrichment, Iran insists that its right to enrichment must first be recognised.

For now, the gap between the two positions remains wide, with neither side appearing ready to give ground on the issue that lies at the centre of the nuclear dispute.