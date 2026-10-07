Austrian Social Democrate conflict: Zeiler Backs Marterbauer for SPÖ Leadership

VIENNA: Media manager Gerhard Zeiler, who recently made clear he was interested in leading Austria’s Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), has publicly wished Markus Marterbauer “much success if he takes over the SPÖ.”

In a video statement released on Wednesday, Zeiler said the public would hear “a lot” from him in the weeks and months ahead. He promised not to miss any opportunity to keep pointing out “the necessary solutions” for the party and the country. Zeiler explained that his earlier “offer” to step into a leadership role had been intended to spark a “renewal process within the SPÖ.” On Sunday, he said, the party had finally taken that step, according to News ORF.

The move follows an announcement by SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler, who said after talks with the party’s regional leaders that he would gradually step back. Until the end of the year, Babler will continue to lead the party together with Women’s Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner and parliamentary club leader Philip Kucher. After that, the two are expected to take full control without him.

Early in 2027, Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is scheduled to become vice-chancellor. On Sunday, party officials did not officially say that he would later take over the SPÖ chair as well. Still, sources within the party say there is a clear desire in some quarters for exactly that outcome. In his Wednesday video, Zeiler spoke as if this scenario were already settled.

His remarks add weight to growing speculation about the SPÖ’s future direction. While Marterbauer focuses on his health and his role in government, Zeiler’s comments suggest he sees the finance minister as the natural choice to lead the party’s renewal. For now, the SPÖ is preparing for a phased leadership transition, with key decisions about its long-term direction still to come.