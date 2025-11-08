11 Dead as Russia Targets Ukraine’s Power Grid and Homes

Russia Pounds Ukrainian Cities, Leaving 11 Dead and Energy Grid in Ruins



KYIV — Russia unleashed one of its most intense overnight bombardments in months, striking residential neighborhoods and energy facilities across Ukraine and plunging several regions into darkness. At least 11 people were killed and dozens wounded, Ukrainian officials said Saturday, as fears grew of another brutal winter under fire.

Ukraine’s air force reported detecting more than 500 aerial threats; 45 missiles and 458 drones, launched from Russian positions on land, at sea, and in the air. While most of the drones were intercepted, the majority of missiles broke through the country’s defenses, igniting power stations and gas infrastructure.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said three people were killed and six wounded when Russian strikes hit a residential building and nearby neighborhoods. In Donetsk, two others were reported dead, while in Kherson, shelling killed two and injured ten, damaging homes, vehicles, and apartment blocks.

A missile strike in the Dnipro region killed three and wounded at least 11, including children, local officials said. Farther north, in Poltava, a “massive” assault triggered rolling blackouts to stabilize the shattered grid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for tougher sanctions and asset freezes against Moscow. “Russian strikes show that pressure must be stronger,” he said. “Their nuclear energy sector remains unsanctioned, their military industry still imports Western microelectronics. More must be done; especially before winter.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed it had carried out a “massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons,” claiming to have hit Ukrainian military and energy targets with missiles, including hypersonic projectiles.

On the ground, fighting raged in eastern Ukraine. In the besieged city of Pokrovsk, Russian troops battled Ukrainian defenders in house-to-house combat as Moscow sought to expand its grip over the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces, under General Oleksandr Syrskii, said they were intensifying counterassaults near Dobropillia to relieve pressure on the front.

As the nights grow longer, Ukraine braces once again for a season where the cold and the darkness are wielded as weapons.