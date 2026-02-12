Austria Hosts Taliban Delegation to Plan More Afghan Deportations

Austria’s hardline interior minister is doubling down on a controversial strategy: deporting Afghan criminals back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, according to Heute.

Officials from Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum quietly met with a Taliban delegation in Vienna this week, marking the second such encounter since September. The talks, held away from media scrutiny, focused on expanding deportations of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of the conservative Austrian People’s Party has made these deportations a signature policy. His ministry confirmed the meeting was a “necessary working session” with one clear goal: sending convicted Afghan offenders back to their homeland and transforming isolated cases into standard procedure.

The Taliban has controlled Afghanistan since US troops withdrew in 2021, leaving the war-torn and poverty-stricken nation under the grip of radical Islamists who enforce strict religious law and systematically deny women basic rights. Yet Austria sees them as necessary partners for managing migration.

Unlike the previous September meeting when Taliban representatives toured Simmering Prison to interview Afghan prisoners and issue travel certificates this week’s session focused purely on logistics. No photos were released, and the exact date remained undisclosed.

Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum handles these deportations alongside foreign police. Recent months have already seen several Afghan criminals sent home, and officials indicated more will follow. The Interior Ministry referenced Karner’s earlier statements that such deportations should become routine rather than exceptional.

The timing coincides with Austria’s recently released 2025 deportation statistics, which the government celebrated with pride. Over 14,000 convicted criminals and illegal residents were forced to leave Austria last year, “more than ever before,” according to Franz Ruf, Director General for Public Security.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned deportations to Afghanistan, citing the Taliban’s brutal governance, collapse of civil society, and persecution of anyone deemed threatening to their authority. Critics argue that sending people back, even convicted criminals, amounts to delivering them into the hands of a regime that operates without rule of law or due process.

Yet Karner remains unmoved, viewing the Taliban engagement as pragmatic rather than political. For Austria’s interior minister, numbers matter more than optics.